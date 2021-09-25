Uninstall "Your computer is low on memory" virus from Mac

There are several traits that make the "Your computer is low on memory" application an undesirable one. According to the officially stated features, it was built to integrate the social component into regular web search results so that users can see what their friends think or recommend regarding a specific matter, service or product. It turns out that quite a few risks are lurking under this veil of supposed benefits. Also known as WindowServer, the app in question interferes with Proxy server settings on the computer – it replaces the default preset with its own. This technique enables it to bypass restrictions in terms of embedding arbitrary advertising content into social networking sites, search engines, ecommerce pages and a number of other types of online resources. It’s the objects labeled "Your computer is low on memory" that cause people the most trouble as they are surfing the web.

Another peril that isn’t visible on the surface is the root certificate installed by "Your computer is low on memory" adware. It’s called WindowServer_root_cer. The primary objective of this activity is to inject ads into SSL protected websites, but there is one more aspect of this flip side. "Your computer is low on memory" can use its certificate to also monitor the information going back and forth via encrypted connections. This means that things like usernames and passwords can be captured and then used for random purposes, hopefully benign ones. Anyway, some interested parties would love to get that scope of access to a vast database of online credentials.

Although users can sign up and get the app on its web page, that’s by far not the main distribution channel. The adware usually accompanies free software setups to make its way to PCs. This bundling is tricky because the installation clients only put information about the main product upfront while purposefully concealing the details about extras like WindowServer. EULAs in freeware download scenarios should therefore be examined carefully to prevent the drive-by. At the end of the day, "Your computer is low on memory" takes over every web browser on the machine and inserts advertisements into literally all sites. To address this predicament, it’s recommended that infected users perform a complete adware cleanup using a special security technique.