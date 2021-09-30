Streetwear challenger brand Red Rat appoints Chemistry to lead its brand strategy & creative after a three-way pitch

Leading NZ streetwear retailer, Red Rat has chosen Chemistry to lead its brand strategy, creative development and media planning after a three-way competitive pitch.

From its humble beginnings in Ōtāhuhu, twenty years ago, Red Rat is now New Zealands’ largest online retailer of streetwear with stores located throughout the country.

76% of industry insiders are expecting the streetwear market to grow significantly over the next five years. In 2019, the category was already estimated to be $185 billion making it by some estimates 10% of the entire global apparel and footwear market.

Richard Wright, CEO for Red Rat says: “Since the beginning, Red Rat’s vision has always been inspired by the cycle of culture and streetwear that is evident locally and internationally in today’s society”.

“When looking at how to push our love for street style and urban culture to the next level, Chemistry not only showed a depth of understanding for our brand but strategically highlighted how we can continue to fuel the desire for quality streetwear to our customers online and through more traditional channels.”

Chemistry will be working on a number of new strategies for Red Rat, including creative, digital experience and innovation.

“Red Rat’s culture and approach to looking after its customers means it stands head and shoulders above other streetwear retailers in New Zealand,” says Chemistry’s Managing Partner Mel Moss. “To be part of the new strategic direction and creative innovation for Red Rat is very exciting for our team at Chemistry.”

“With a big focus on growth, we’ll be taking a unique and creative approach to Red Rat’s marketing strategy, which includes testing new things out across digital, and building on the innovation that already exists within the company.”

“Red Rat’s drive and passion for the business feels like the perfect match for our team who pride themselves on pushing the boundaries in both the digital and creative landscape,” says Chemistry’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, Susan Young.

The Red Rat account win represents further momentum for Chemistry who has recently won several accounts including ONEPURE, MTF Finance and Arena Living lifestyle villages.

The appointment is effective immediately.