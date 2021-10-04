Commercial refrigeration repair with Absolute Control

Absolute Control offers commercial refrigeration repairs in the Wellington region.

Restaurants, supermarkets and cafes rely on their commercial refrigeration to keep their produce, fresh products and drinks cold and fresh. When a refrigeration unit breaks or stops working, these businesses can suffer financial strains.

Absolute Control has the expert knowledge and equipment to work on your commercial refrigeration and solve the issue in no time. Our electricians understand all brands of fridges well and have learned how to fix a problem quickly and seamlessly. We are able to order replacement parts for your refrigeration if required and fit the items into your unit in no time.

If you have issues with your commercial refrigeration, get in touch with Absolute Control. We are a Wellington owned and operated refrigeration expert offering different types of fridges, chillers and freezers for businesses in the city. Our solutions are ideal for busy companies that want a reliable commercial electrician supporting them. Absolute Control also offers heat pumps and electrical services for spaces that we work with. If your refrigeration needs repairs done to it, contact the team today, and we will be able to help.

