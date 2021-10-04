Explore the best beaches in Nelson and Tasman with the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

With the warmer weather finally arriving it’s time to explore the Tasman’s best beaches award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Tahunanui is the closest beach to the Nelson city centre making it the perfect place to visit while staying in the city. This family-friendly beach is great for swimming as there is generally no sizeable surf. Along the Tahunanui waterfront, you might even spot dolphins and orca are playing among the calm waves. “There are plenty spots for a picnic, or you can dine at one of the many seaside restaurants and cafes,” advises Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

Te Pukatea Bay is often described as the jewel in the Abel Tasman crown, this is an isolated beach is surrounded by lush native bush, golden sand beaches and vibrantly clear water. You can walk in via the Abel Tasman Coast Track or take a day trip via boat. “If you want to make the most of your time at Te Pukatea Bay you can stay overnight at the beachside campsite,” adds Stacie.

Cable Bay is the perfect beach destination all year round. Kayaking, snorkelling, and diving are all on offer at New Zealand’s most magnificent underwater experiences. The rugged Mackay Bluffs have formed a marine environment that is teeming with marine life such as starfish, anemones, crustaceans, and snapper. The elaborate labyrinth of caves, arches and islets that are dotted along the coast, makes for a spectacular kayaking experience.

Looking for a picture-perfect beach? Then check out Wharariki beach. The rugged and wild west coast offers some dramatic backdrops. The best time to visit is at low tide. The low tide allows you to walk along the stretch of the beach while you take in stunning coastlines, caverns, islands, and enormous sand dunes.

No best beach list would be complete without the classic golden sands of Kaiteriteri Beach. The crescent-shaped bay is protected from the elements which give it the ideal conditions for kayaking, paddling, and swimming. Kaiteriteri Beach is the perfect place to lay back and relax all year round. Kaiteriteri is also the central departure point for launch services into the Abel Tasman National Park

