Rotary Run The Runway 2022

WAIKATO

The countdown is on for the ‘2022 Rotary Run The Runway’

Why not join us on Sunday, 20th February 2022 at Hamilton Airport for the second Run the Runway 5K Fun Run. The Run the Runway 5K is a family-friendly event beginning at 06:45 am and is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Hamilton.

The event offers a unique opportunity to run on a real airport runway, and is a perfect fit for runners, walkers and families at all fitness levels.

The course is flat and completely paved, making it stroller and wheelchair friendly. Please leave pets at home for this event; animals will not be allowed to participate.

Registrations are open so check out the website: www.runtherunway.org







