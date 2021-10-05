Whiten your teeth at Champion Dental!

The Porirua dentist offers safe and effective teeth whitening services for all.

Before we begin whitening our patients’ teeth, our friendly dentists perform a general check-up to ensure that there are no underlying issues that may prevent the whitening of your teeth. Our hygienist can remove any plaque and build-up that might hinder the results from the whitening.

We take moulds of your teeth to create a custom-made whitening tray that you can use at home at your convenience. These take-home kits are simple to use and require you to put a teardrop sized whitening gel into the impressions on your trays and wear the formula for the set time given by your dentist. Our teeth whitening does not only make your teeth brighter. It also includes ingredients that protect the enamel and reduce sensitivity.

To ensure our teeth whitening gives you the most remarkable results, brush your teeth well before and after performing the process and avoid excessive coffee and red wine consumption. Get in touch with the Champion Dental team today to find out more about how teeth whitening can help you with a brighter smile and increased confidence. Visit our website to explore our other services!