Mirror Quality Can Make or Break a Design

Modern mirrors have come a long way from their ancient cousins, which were really just pieces of highly polished stone. Indeed, humans’ obsession with reflection is nothing new, and mirrors have, for centuries, been tested and remade into that with which we are now most familiar.

The mirror manufacturing process is highly scientific. By better understanding how and why light reflects, and against which items the best reflections occur, it became possible to move away from simply polishing elements to developing a process that guaranteed good reflective results. While mirror-making is mostly standardised now, failing to take the science into account can still negatively impact both a mirror’s final design and its ability to do its job.

Most modern mirrors are made by layering very level glass over a reflective metal, with a dialectic coating for protection. The key is to ensure that each layer is as smooth and even as possible, as when this is not the case, a reflection can become distorted – think funhouse or fitting room mirrors that make a person look fatter, thinner, taller, or shorter than they really are. The best quality mirrors reflect light evenly, thereby ensuring an accurate and clear reflection.

While most consumers seek out best-reflecting mirrors, it is possible to deliberately create ‘faulty’ mirrors for a special design effect. For example, mirrors with purposeful indentations and warps can create artistic flare and interest. Such mirrors can be especially useful in spaces where light needs to ‘bounce around’. The downside to these mirrors is, of course, that their reflective quality declines – sometimes to the point where nothing reflected looks the way it should.

Investing in a high-quality mirror made of good materials, and which functions the way it should, is a must when looking to get the most out of this particular home item.