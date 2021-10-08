Odatech Odour Control Technology from Hugo Plastics

Odatech biofilters from Hugo Plastics remove smells from pump stations, air valves, sewer mains, manholes and wastewater treatment plants.

These biofilters from Hugo Plastics are simple and offer a modular odour control system designed to be low maintenance. Unlike other odour control options, they do not contain any hazardous chemicals and offer an environmentally friendly solution. The system can be customised to fit the arrangement you need and is an excellent solution for many different applications.

The Odatech biofilter uses a design that prevents bio-media compression, waterlogging and airflow channelling and is designed to control treatment conditions to provide the ideal ecological environment for bacteria.

Hugo Plastics’s provides specialist plastic environmental products for New Zealand. We create custom made solutions for environmental, trade, architecture and marine industries and offer a unique solution to many people’s needs. We believe the possibilities with plastic are endless and are open to creating solutions for whatever you may need.

Get in touch with us if you would like to learn more about the Odatech Control Technology and how it may benefit you. Visit our website to explore our other services and get a customised solution tailored to your exact needs!