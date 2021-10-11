Ifisheasy online store coming soon!

Innovative Fishing Equipment is launching a new website soon for simple online shopping!

The fishing equipment store has a range of modern and unique products available for both casual and serious anglers across New Zealand. Their Rod Assista makes fishing easier and takes the strain off your hands, ensuring that you get even the heaviest fish from the ocean. Made from robust materials, such as stainless steel and using new generation engineering polymers, this product will give you the greatest technology.

The new online store will include additional innovative products from Ifisheasy that will make your life as an angler easier and more successful. With simple navigation and purchases, everyone across New Zealand will be able to get their hands on these high-quality products without any issues. The website will enable you to read all information about the products and find the most suitable one for your needs.

If you have any questions about Innovative Fishing Equipment’s products, get in touch with us, and we will be happy to explain their benefits. Explore our current website before our web store lunches to learn more about our fishing equipment!