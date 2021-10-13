Creating a healthy and safe rural work environment starts with leadership says New Zealand's leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

We all want a healthy and safe workplace, but to get complete buy in from everyone involved it takes leaders to set and maintain the standard. New Zealand’s leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd shares some tips on making health and safety a priority in your business.

Health and safety doesn’t just happen on it’s own. Thinking that everyone will be responsible to ‘do the right thing’ will not reduce the number of illnesses or injuries. “It requires a conscious effort to makes sure all the right pieces are in place to prevent accidents and illness,” advises Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Leaders in rural businesses are great role models of doing things the right way. That’s why it’s important that they are the ones to establish a culture that emphasizes health and safety in their own business.

“Employees are far more prone to get involved and comply with procedures if senior management make it clear that health and safety is taken seriously by your business,” says Jim. Actively discouraging negative behaviours such as taking risks to save time or effort is one great way to involved.

While it is up to bosses to set health and safety standards and inspire others to do the same, it’s not just up to them to create an environment that promotes and encourages health and safety. Each manager and every individual needs to be able to say, ‘what will we do to be a safe and healthy farm?’.

Ensure you and your staff all have regular training and that you stay up to date with the latest news and changes in the regulations. By taking a proactive approach to health and safety, you’ll create a relationship as a thoughtful and conscientious employer and your staff will follow suit.

“Spending some time now to invest in health and safety procedures will pay dividends in productivity later,” adds Jim.

If you are looking to get your farm or rural business a healthy and safety plan with professional advice from people who knows the issues that farmers face every day then contact the friendly experts at AgSafe NZ. AgSafe NZ is proudly Waikato based and understands the local farming environment. Jim Findlay has been a rural consultant involved in farm safety and systems for 35 years.

Contact AgSafe NZ Ltd:

Phone: 027-2872886

Email: james@agsafe.nz

Website: http://agsafe.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AgSafeNZ/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/agsafe-nz/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agsafenz/

