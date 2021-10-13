The award-winning private chef and restaurant consultant Logan Clark designs delicious and creative bespoke menus across New Zealand.

After 17 successful years as a professional chef, the award-winning Logan Clark is ready to bring his skills to private events and New Zealand restaurants that need to get to the next level.

Are you looking for that unique personalized touch to your event? Each of Logan’s delicious recipes is prepared with you and your guests in mind. From small intimate gatherings to large corporate events, he has the creativity and flexibility to meet your needs.

I offer a wide variety of affordable menu options to suit any special occasion - from a dinner party with family and friends to a work event organized by your company. “I use high quality, fresh, all-natural ingredients to create menus that will excite your palate and leave your guests feeling satisfied and energized,” says Logan Clark, Private Chef and Restaurant Consultant.

Dietary options are also no problem; whether you’re looking for a plant-based meal, vegan meal, gluten-free meal, paleo meal, or any other dietary requirements, Logan will have the perfect and tasty solution for you that is both high in quality and versatile.

Logan understands that a great dining experience goes beyond just the food itself. With a fun and friendly approach to his work, Logan “will go the extra mile to make their experience with me a good one”.

Logan has won multiple awards for his cooking, including the coveted Cuisine magazine Chefs Hat in 2017, 2018, and 2019 while the head chef at the famous Bracu restaurant and pavilion. While there, he also picked up the NZ beef and lamb award in 2019.

It is not only consumers that can benefit from Logan’s professional culinary skills. Logan Clark brings his years of industry experience for restaurants that need help going to the next level or get off the ground.

Ideal for restaurant owners, Logan can provide them with delectable recipes that their customers will love and will keep coming back for more. Logan also offers kitchen administration assistance that will help you run your restaurant more smoothly and profitably.

With the goal of making your business have sustainable growth and success, Logan brings his wealth of knowledge to provide you with guidance around your operations, staff, financials and more.

“I have set up a restaurant from scratch for Rodd and Gunn (The Lodge Bar and Dining), so I have seen the process start to finish and know what to expect and any pitfalls to avoid,” advises Logan.

For those looking to open a new restaurant, Logan can assist them through the essential steps and procedures to ensure their launch will be as successful as possible.

For restaurateurs that could use a little guidance, a restaurant consultant like Logan Clark can help them identify areas that can be improved or to solve issues that could be hurting their business.

For all your private chef and restaurant consulting needs, contact Logan Clark.

https://logan-clark-private-chef.myshopify.com/

Loganclarkprivatechef@gmail.com

