Professional teeth whitening with Naenae Dental

Teeth whitening offers a quick and affordable solution and is one of the most popular cosmetic dental procedures at our clinic. The most common reasons for discolouration of your teeth is smoking, consuming coffee, tea or wine and poor oral hygiene. Our safe and professional teeth whitening can significantly improve your smile in no time!

Naenae Dental offers take-home whitening trays, custom made whitening trays and zoom whitening to get you the smile you have always been looking for. Our take-home trays require repeat treatment, as they have a lower concentrate of whitening agent but are the simplest way to brighten your teeth.

Whitening with custom-made trays begins with taking an impression of your teeth, which lets us create a tray that fits your mouth perfectly. This enables the whitening agent to work better and give you the desired results quicker with less repetition.

Zoom whitening is an in-practice treatment, which involves the application of whitening gel to your teeth and activating it with LED light. This is the most effective whitening option at Naenae Dental, and you can see results immediately.

