Order your custom made boxes from Packaging Products

Packaging Products can create personalised boxes for businesses across New Zealand.

Customers are able to order their boxes through our specialist website at https://www.custombox.co.nz/. The personalised packages are available in a range of styles, including a regular slotted case design, box and lid style and a 5-panel folder to offer you the exact solution that you might be looking for. We can manufacture these boxes in a range of sizes and dimensions, so they will fit your needs.

When placing an order, make sure you think about the weight and size of the product you would like to send in it and whether it is fragile. Our dedicated staff members can support your selection if you are finding it challenging to choose a design on your own. We also have a range of materials available which will ensure that your products are protected.

Our website also has an online box design and quote form, where you can instantly get a price for the number of boxes you would like to order. Packaging Products are happy to help with your selection, so get in touch with us if you need any support. For more information and our other products, explore our website here!