Page European offers auto electrical services

The Wellington auto technicians can solve electrical issues on your vehicle.

Page European is one of the only mechanical workshops in central Wellington that also offers complete auto electrical services and repairs. Rather than having to send your car to a specialist if we find an electrical fault during a service, we can perform the diagnosis and repair in-house, saving you time and money.

All technicians at Page European have had specialised training in the area to ensure that your vehicle gets accurately diagnosed, and issues with your door locks, window, lighting, airbags and other computerised equipment are solved quickly and efficiently. Our team uses Autologic, a world leader in aftermarket vehicle diagnostics, to find out where the issue lies within the electrical components.

Page European can usually perform a same-day service with your electrical faults to get you back on the road quickly. We will also order replacement parts on your behalf if needed. Our relationship with suppliers enables us to get our hands on these items quickly, often within a day or two.

If you need electrical repairs done on your vehicle, get in touch with Page European. Explore our new website further to find out what other services we offer in Wellington city.