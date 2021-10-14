Real Dentistry offers a range of cosmetic dental treatments

If you are unsatisfied with your smile, the friendly Kilbirnie dentists can help!

Most of our patients are insecure about their teeth for some specific reason, be it discolouration or the shape of their teeth. We provide a range of cosmetic dentistry treatments that can improve the appearance of your smile and increase your confidence.

At Real Dentistry, we offer professional teeth whitening to brighten your smile. We have in-clinic and take-home options available for our patients to make this treatment the most convenient and accommodating to their needs. A specialist dentist applies a whitening gel to your teeth after a full check-up has been performed to make the appearance of your smile whiter and brighter.

We also offer veneers, which can be made of composite resin or porcelain. These are fixed to your front teeth to improve their shape and colour. This is a minimally invasive cosmetic dental treatment option that offers excellent benefits.

If you want to improve your smile’s appearance, get in touch with Real Dentistry. Our friendly Kilbirnie dentists will be happy to answer any questions you might have. Explore our website for our other dental treatment options!