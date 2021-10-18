Virtual Assistant offers human resource services

If your organisation needs human resource support, the team at Virtual Assistant can help!

You might not need a human resource professional on hand at all times, as your organisation is small enough that you can manage the processes yourself. In these situations, outsourcing specific tasks to an HR professional can be an excellent choice. Our team is able to support your small to medium business with recruitment, employment contracts and job descriptions.

We can offer our services once or stay with you until you have found an excellent candidate or have set up processes that work well for your business. As Virtual Assistant, we are able to help you remotely, so you won’t even need to find additional space in your office for a team member. We can offer advice about all kinds of human resource practices to make sure you follow requirements and meet all obligations under the law. Our team can help your organisation become a pleasant place to work in, which in turn will maximise your employees’ performance.

Explore our website to find out more about our virtual service, and call us today if you need trusted human resource services within New Zealand.