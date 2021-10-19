Discover the best of the Tasman region this long weekend with the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

Labour day weekend is just around the corner, and the Nelson and Tasman region has a lot on offer that will keep you entertained all weekend long, says award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Immerse yourself in the local arts and culture scene by checking out the Moutere Artisans open day. On Sunday, 24th October, the Moutere Artisans will open their doors from 10am until 4pm.

This great day out lets you experience the Tasman region's finest artisanal foods, boutique wine, and handcrafted cheeses.

"Also, check out and talk to talented artists who make baskets, sculpture, jewellery and ceramics," advises Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

If you are looking to explore the great outdoors this labour weekend, you are in luck as Nelson is a mecca of outdoors activities. With three stunning national parks on the town's doorstep, you will be spoilt for choice.

Nelson Lakes is only an hour and a half from Nelson and is a vibrant natural showcase of rich blue lakes set against gilded alpine hills and deep beech forests.

"We recommend visiting for the day where you can walk along the lakefront and, if the weather is warm enough, taking a dip in Laker Rotoiti," adds Stacie.

If you want to make this a Labour weekend that you will never forget, then go skydiving! Skydive over the stunning Abel Tasman National Park and fly over stoic mountains, lush green hills, rivers, orchards, vineyards and golden beaches.

If you want to appreciate the regions natural beauty from the inside of an aircraft, there are lots of helicopter and scenic flights on offer.

Are you looking for something the whole family can do? One of the top family-friendly attractions in Nelson is the Founders Heritage Park. Take a step back in time and enjoy the ambience of yesteryear and explore the village that celebrated Nelson's heritage.

Walk amongst lush gardens and the Bristol Freighter Plane, visit the Hop and Beer Museum, take a ride on the railway train, or look through the treats in the windmill shop.

Nelson is known for its great outdoors and many recreational activities. But it also has some fantastic spots for you to check out the scenery, grab some great photos and take some culture and history. "The long weekend is here, and we're lucky to be in such a beautiful part of the country," adds Stacie.

