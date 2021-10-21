NZ Leadership has partnered with Spa World to run their personal mastery course for high potential leaders.

The leadership training, advice and support organisation is excited to support leaders at Spa World in their ongoing learning journeys across New Zealand and Australia.

Andrew Fox was recently interviewed about his views on leadership and how NZ Leadership’s training will support employees and leaders at Spa World. He strongly believes in setting a strong foundation through self-leadership to prepare individuals for leading others. Personal mastery, or having self-awareness provides the foundation to set yourself up for leadership success and the only way to fully reach your true potential, according to the NZ Leadership CEO.

He also advises people to be themselves and be authentic, as that is the only way that others will trust them and follow their lead. His last golden rule is not to stop learning and enjoy the journey that you are on. Andrew Fox believes in the importance of overcoming obstacles both physical and mental in order to continually push our preconceived boundaries and allow ourselves to become truly successful.

NZ Leadership is excited to partner with Spa World and offer a high potential leader training to employees within the organisation. We are looking forward to providing tailored solutions to the business to improve the performance of leaders across Australia and New Zealand.

Get in touch with us if you would like to work together with Andrew Fox and explore our website to learn more about our services!