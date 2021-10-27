House and Land Packages in Waikato's Rangitahi Peninsula Selling Out

HAMILTON

Hamilton Master Builder Urban Homes is well known for creating beautiful homes and is a popular choice for house and land packages in Waikato.

Urban Homes currently have five properties getting ready for development at the Rangitahi Peninsula residential development in Raglan, with one beginning building this month.

The Rangitahi is a unique residential development in Raglan, in that sustainability has been at the forefront of all planning for many years. This includes planting 10,000 native plants for many years and prohibiting cats as pets in order to protect birdlife.

The subdivision has wide roads, generous landscaped parking allocation, and natural materials. There are views from all sections, with links to open spaces, harbour edges and walkways around the peninsula. To further emphasise the special nature of Rangitahi, all homes must be approved by a design review panel.

It is this attention to detail combined with the eco-friendly vibe and beautiful location that has seen huge interest, with only two sections left in the current stage – The Sanctuary. Developers will be releasing new sections in November in The Plateau (stage 3).

Urban Homes note that all of their new builds meet the requirements for the homestar rating as environmentally friendly buildings. They are also excited about some of the architectural features being planned including a marine grade outdoor shower, Siberian Larch cladding imported from Russia, and planning for EVs.

