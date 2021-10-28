Book now and get your home looking fresh and clean just in time for Christmas with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

If you want your home to look its best this Christmas, now is the time to book an exterior cleaning with Rotorua’s leading washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Christmas is just around the corner, and many kiwis enjoy the sunny day out in their backyard but is your home ready for outdoor parties and get-togethers of the festive season?

“This Christmas your home's exterior needs as much attention as your interior, and at Exterior Washing Services we can freshening up the outside of your home, so it is ready to host your Christmas party,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

After a long, cold winter and spring rains there can be a lot of dirt and grime build up around your home, which doesn’t make for a very inviting atmosphere. So, get in the experts, that will have your outdoor walls, decks, fences, driveways and more looking new, fresh and clean.

“Pride is our specialty because we want to clean your house as if it were our own. Our job is to make your house cleaner and more appealing than you ever thought it could be,” comments Johnny.

The fence and deck cleaners at Exterior Washing Services will restore your dull and dirty fencing into it’s former glory. “Give us a call and we'll come out and with our fence cleaning power washing equipment, we will quickly blast away oil, dirt, grime, moss, mold, mildew stains,’ says Johnny.

Not only is washing your home’s exterior just before the summer season starts is a perfect way to refresh your property, but it can also save yourself some money on future repairs.

Once Spring and Summer rolls around, everyone is eager to freshen up their homes and get them ready for the Christmas season. Seeing your home all tidy and clean can be a nice boost, especially after a long winter season. But all that washing can get a bit overwhelming. That’s why it’s important to enlist the help of professionals in exterior washing services.

“We are providing pressure washing, exterior clean-up services for residential, commercial and industrial clients. We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality work for our clients at an affordable price,” adds Johnny.

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

