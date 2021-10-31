New Surfboards From JS Industries at Backdoor this Month

HAMILTON

Backdoor is now stocking new surfboards from JS Industries. JS Industries is an Australian owned global brand led by legendary Surfer / Shaper Jason Stevenson. JS is one of the most renowned names in high-performance surfing, and his finely tuned PU, HYFI, and Y-FI surfboard range are at the pinnacle of surfboard design.

Jason Stevenson (founder, owner and shaper) has built the company from the ground up and his talents and love of surfing have gained him global recognition and some strong relationships with a world class team of loyal surfers. In recent times JS industries has become one of the most known and respected names in the world of performance surfboards.

Backdoor is constantly receiving new spring apparel, and also more of the Sharp Eye Inferno 72 is arriving.

