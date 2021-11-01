TRT AUSTRALIA APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER

HAMILTON

TRT Australia (TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd) are pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Webb, to lead TRT’s Australian operations as both General Manager, and a new Investment partner in TRT’s Australian business as shareholder. He will join the team on November 1, 2021.

TRT’s directors and management identified an opportunity to seal TRT’s long term commitment in Australia, and to its relationships with customers, and dealers with the appointment of Webb.

Dave Carden, TRT’s founder says, "Its about taking the best of what we do, when we're at our best, harnessing that, and using that to grow."

Bruce Carden, Director and Shareholder explains, “We are now at a pivotal moment in TRT Australia’s journey. To deliver on our aspirations for growth in Australia, further positive change and repositioning of the business is needed to build and to remain relevant to our customers. TRT recently announced a major milestone for the business and launched the TRT - Made Possible brand, with a new look and feel, and we will continue to focus on growth as we move into the next phase with Neil at the helm.”

Carden continues “This is the first time TRT shareholders, the Carden Family, have looked externally for investment. This is a significant decision that reflects the commitment we have to our customers and partners in Australia. We are confident that this is the right step forward, to have a level of sector qualified Australian ownership on the ground. We see Neil as the right person to deliver this commitment and plan for growth.

Webb brings a passion for the crane industry and the people in it, with more than 27 years’ experience. Most recently, he has spent 11 years offshore in both PNG and Indonesia, working in the crane and mining support sector, as well as working with OEM brands, including Manitowoc and Terex. He has owned and operated his own successful crane business. He has a solid reputation in Australia and is well known and respected in the Crane industry.

Webb, with the experienced team at TRT Australia will continue to support, to the highest standard, those customers that have invested in TRT manufactured products, including TIDD Cranes, TRT Trailers, Crane pads and Traction Air, as well as OEM cranes from our partners Manitowoc Grove, and Kobelco.

Webb is excited by the opportunity and is returning to Australia to join the TRT team, "I look forward to working closely with the TRT Australia team, our customers, and partners. We will continue to deliver success through innovation, expertise, and continuous improvement. All with enthusiasm, and a passion for the industry we all share.”

Marc Baumback, TRT’s country manager has had a pivotal role in the helping shape these long-term plans and the change in leadership. As such, Baumback will lead this transition for TRT. “I am sincerely pleased to have been part of positioning TRT Australia for future growth. Neil’s appointment will provide our customers and partners with industry expertise and technical leadership to propel our service and parts support for the great range of TRT capital equipment”

Robert Carden, TRT Director and Shareholder confirms, “Marc leaves TRT in a stronger position than when he joined us a year ago. He has led the change in safety culture, has met the challenges of a global pandemic head on, and has created a team that is focused on enabling this growth. We wish him the very best for the next step in his career.”

He adds, “We are proud of the successes over the past 22 years in Australia. The strengthening of our Defence supply relationships, the momentum of the TIDD Crane, and the innovation of our patented ESS trailers, all of which are establishing a reputation in Australia for their innovation, safety, and utility.

“Our sales, servicing and parts teams are well regarded for their knowledge and empathy with our customers, as well as providing value at every opportunity. There is a real focus on regional support, product training, and aftermarket service for customers and partners.”

He concludes, “With 54 years in business, TRT is continuing its commitment to the industry and to its loyal customers and partners, by looking ahead with a new plan for growth. We are making the future possible and are excited by this new pathway to continue our momentum, to keep on growing.”

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd is a privately owned, family business, operating more than 54 years (est. 1967) and 22 years in Australia.

Key manufacturing facilities and head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand. TRT’s Australian operations are based in Murarrie, Queensland. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the South Pacific. There are branches and warehouse facilities in Hamilton Auckland and Christchurch, NZ.

TRT manufacture the TIIDD Pick and Carry Crane PC28, a wide range of heavy haulage trailers, crane outrigger pads and Traction Air CTI. They represent Manitowoc Grove in QLD and NZ and KOBELCO Cranes in the greater Oceania region which includes Australia and NZ. These OEM products are supported by the TRT Australia operation. TIDD Crane is also supported by a nationwide authorised dealer network.

TRT Manufacturing facilities are certified under ISO 9001:2015. TRT has around 220 employees working within four integrated businesses; manufacturing, truck and trailer parts, mechanical service and repair, and crane sales, service, and parts. TRT service the construction, mining, infrastructure, defence, and transport industries.