Let 3rd Arm Admin complete your GST and FBT returns for you!

The virtual administration service supports businesses with their GST and FBT returns across New Zealand.

Whether you need constant support or just temporary help during busy times of the year, our bookkeeping team can help. Our admins know exactly how to perform GST and FBT returns, and although you might think that accounting software can do the job for you, this certainly is not always the case.

Having an experienced and knowledgeable bookkeeper on hand will ensure that no errors are made during your filing and that you get an accurate and on-time filing system each time your returns need to be completed. Our team can even check previous GST returns and ensure that all your files have been filled out correctly.

Running a small to medium business can be complicated, and we ensure that all financials are on hand. A virtual assistant from 3rd Arm Admin can perform the work entirely remotely or spend a few days in the office to work on GST and FBT returns together with a team. Whatever your space and requirements are, we can offer tailored solutions that are sure to support the success of your business!

