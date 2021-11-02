1Skin by O Cosmedics is now available at Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body.

Be the first to get your hands on 1Skin by O Cosmedics new arrivals at Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body.

“We are excited to have the 1Skin by O Cosmedics range of products added to our great range of quality skincare and makeup brands,” says Unique Skin and Beauty owner and operator Lynne French.

1Skin by O Cosmedics is the perfect blend of corrective skincare and makeup in one excellent product range. 1Skin features a beautiful collection of nurturing foundations, shimmering illuminators and a hydrating primer to give your skin a perfect coverage and finish

“If you want to give your skin a nourishing, natural makeup product, this is the type of makeup you need,” says Unique Skin and Beauty owner and operator Lynne French.

A highlight of the range is the popular 1Skin Treatment Foundation. The 1Skin Treatment Foundation is a long-wear natural foundation where the silicones have been replaced by natural textures, that have been specifically formulated to hydrate and protect the skin with a smooth and natural finish.

This formulation is enriched with desert date oil which is renowned for its hydrating, nourishing and purifying benefits. The ingredients in the 1Skin Treatment Foundation are 98% natural with 20% of the formula being organic fruit extract.

These fruit extracts help fight against environmental stress as well as restoring your skin and support firmness and elasticity, collagen and elastin synthesis.

The 1Skin Treatment Foundation can work with your Complete your skincare routine. “Apply Mineral Pro SPF 30+, then apply a thin layer of 1SKIN Lotus Skin Primer and finish with thin layers of 1SKIN Treatment Foundation until desired coverage is achieved,” adds Lynne.

If you want a foundation that nourishes your skin and is free from potentially harmful ingredients, then you will want to get your hands on the 1Skin Treatment Foundation ASAP.

The friendly and expert team at Unique Skin and Body will be happy to match your skin to the right foundation shade as soon as we come out of lockdown.

1Skin was developed by active skincare brand O Cosmedics for people who wanted high-performance natural makeup without the long list of possibly harmful ingredients.

1Skin is formulated with NO: Talc, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Nano-Ingredients, Silicones, Alcohol, Fragrance, Petrochemicals or GMOs (Generally Modified Organisms).

Check out 1Skin by O Cosmedics unboxing video here on the Unique Skin and Body Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueSkinandBody/videos/1320157831746440/

