Get an ice maker from Absolute Control

The Wellington-based refrigeration services company manufactures ice makers and flakers for restaurants, cafes and bars across the region.

Ice can be expensive to purchase daily, and it can be challenging to store at the right temperature without the correct equipment. Professional ice makers and flakers create ice to the exact consistency, shape and size that you are looking for. These cost-effective machines help keep your drink cold without any hassle.

We have a wide range of ice makers and flakers available at Absolute Control in different bin sizes. Our availability ensures that no matter what amount of ice you need daily and how big your space is, you find a solution that suits your needs perfectly. We stock a range of high-quality brands that are sure to offer you their benefits for a long time.

The Absolute Control team can fit ice machines into the most complicated spaces and offers a servicing and repair service to prevent any malfunctions and disruptions to your business. Explore our website to learn more about our commercial refrigeration services in Wellington, and get in touch if you would like to learn more about our ice makers!