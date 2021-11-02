Brinkmann extraction fans available from Aircare

The Brinkmann extraction fan has been designed to handle toxic and corrosive gases and contaminated air.

Aircare stocks a range of Brinkmann extraction fan sizes that have been constructed from corrosion-resistant materials and are created to provide long service and economy to their users. They have a low noise level, which ensures that those working in these harmful environments can focus on their jobs rather than the noise. They are also easy to clean and maintain and work well even in harsh locations.

These extraction fans work exceptionally well with all fume cupboards and cabinets from Aircare and enable scientists and other professionals to work safely even with a set of dangerous materials. Made from high-quality and durable PVC, all Brinkmann extraction fans have an electric motor that matches the airflow requirements.

Aircare Extraction Systems has a range of fume cupboards and cabinets, extraction fans, scrubbers and other laboratory equipment available across Australia to support the health of those working with toxic materials and harsh environments.

Visit our website to explore our range of extraction fans, and don’t hesitate to contact our team to discuss your needs and requirements! We will be happy to help!