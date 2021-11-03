Armes Trees Solutions are hiring!

Join Armes Trees Solutions and become part of a successful arborist team in the Wellington region!

The Wellington arborists are looking for fully qualified professionals who have thorough experience with health and safety and a clean driver licence. Working with Armes Trees Solutions will never be boring. One day you might have to remove a stump or fell a tree. On another trim some hedges or prune a tree to give them their full potential. A variety of different types of tree work is awaiting you at Armes Trees Solutions, with jobs ranging from large to small.

We offer a great work environment and an interesting range of clients and jobs across the Wellington region. We provide all the quality tools that you need to perform a successful job and have experienced staff who will support your health and safety while working.

Our ideal team member should be passionate about arboriculture and have an NZ residency or valid NZ work visa. If you are ready for a change and would like to become part of a high-end residential business, then don’t hesitate to get in touch with us. Send us your CV and a cover letter about why you would be an excellent candidate for the job!