Stay on top of your oral health with Champion Dental

The Porirua dentist has a dental hygienist on sight who puts a strong emphasis on preventative dental education.

At Champion Dental, we recommend visiting the dental hygienist at least twice a year, so they can thoroughly clean your teeth and support your at-home oral health routine. During your appointment, the hygienist will assess the health of your teeth, gums and mouth and give recommendations about improving your cleaning technique. They might recommend toothbrushes, water flossers and mouthwashes to support the health of your teeth and gums.

If the dental hygienist finds any signs of gum disease or inflammation, they will treat it by removing any plaque buildup and polishing your teeth. We will remove any surface straining to keep your teeth looking bright and healthy. Our hygienist may suggest that you visit a dentist if they find any underlying issues that need treatment.

A dental hygienist appointment at Champion Dental will ensure that the health of your teeth is regularly maintained and that you learn how to clean and care for your oral health at home. Book a dental hygienist appointment with our team today and explore our website for additional dental treatments that we offer!