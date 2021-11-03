Give the perfect gift this Christmas with From Grandma With Love's, New Zealand made baby's skin and bath products.

Looking for the perfect gift for that new bundle of joy this Christmas? New Zealand’s specialists in locally made and natural bay skincare products, From Grandma With Love, has just what you need to make this Christmas extra special.

Featuring baby skincare products that are natural, safe and effective, From Grandma With Love range of quality assured products are great gifts to give any new parent.

Baby Barrier Gel is perfect for nappy change time. Made With lavender, manuka honey, aloe vera and coconut oil, these safe ingredients are naturally soothing and nourishing which moisturise and protect the baby's delicate skin. Not only does this cream smell wonderful it also comes in easy to apply pump bottle.

“Just rub on and every time you change baby nappy and it will help prevent nappy rash,” says Jason Merrylees, owner at From Grandma With Love.

The warmer weather is here, and if you plan to enjoy our great outdoors with your little one, then you need to protect their delicate skin from the suns harsh rays. From Grandma With Love’s Baby Zinc Lotion (sunscreen) will reflect the suns ray and the rose geranium in it will also help scare away any nasty biting insects.

Make bath time a relaxing time for your baby with From Grandma With Love’s Baby Shampoo Foam. Scented with calming lavender, this shampoo has been formulated to be gentle on your baby’s scalp and hair. “This shampoo is gentle enough that it can be used daily,” adds Jason.

From Grandma With Love’s Baby Oil is the perfect stocking stuffer for your little one. This baby oil is made from all-natural coconut, jojoba, lavender, evening primrose, sweet almond and other oils. It is ideal for massaging baby and cradle cap.

Has your baby’s skin been feeling dry? With pure essential oils of lavender, From Grandma With Love Baby Lotion will soften and heal dry skin. “Area’s such as knees, face and cheeks when teething tend to get dry, this cream will soothe and hydrate your baby’s skin,” comments Jason, It is also good for cradle cap.

With From Grandma With Love, you can rest assured knowing your sensitive little one's skin is in good hands. Make sure you have a few gifts ‘from grandma’ under the Christmas tree this year. Check out their range of products here: https://grandmasbabycare.com/shop/

