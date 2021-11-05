CPRNZ offers pre-purchase property reports across Wellington

Get professional help from Comprehensive Property Reports before purchasing a new property in the Wellington region.

The property inspection company offers detailed pre-purchase reports to help you make an informed decision on whether to buy the home you were looking at. We understand the challenges and stress that can come with investing a large amount of money in a new home. Our detailed property reports give you a full understanding of the quality of the house and any warning signs you should be aware of.

CPRNZ ensures that you don’t waste money on an investment that will need several renovations and repairs done and that you find a perfect home for your needs. We take detailed notes and photos during our inspections and assess the property’s interior, exterior, roofing, walls, and floors. We write the report in simple language to help our clients make informed decisions.

We pride ourselves on being honest and straightforward in our reports and will always say if we believe that the investment isn’t worth it. Our team has several years of experience and loves supporting clients in any way we can. Contact us today to book a pre-purchase property report in Wellington with CPRNZ!