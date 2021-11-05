Get versatile bifold windows from Eco Auckland!

The Auckland-based uPVC windows and doors company offers bifold windows across the region.

Bifold windows are a versatile and modern option that connect the interior and exterior of your property. Eco Auckland’s bifold windows can come with three to six panels, giving you a wide range of options to fit your needs. The main panel swings out freely and can be pinned back to remain wide open. The other panels can also open and fold back to 90 degrees from the house.

The bifold windows from Eco Auckland are completely airtight and offer the highest levels of thermal insulation on the market. They also come with a multi-point locking system, which ensures that your home is safe and secure and protected from unwanted visitors. The uPVC joinery with double glazing creates an energy-efficient home that is soundproof and offers excellent benefits to any type of home across Auckland.

We can create custom-sized windows for our clients to ensure you get the exact solution that you are looking for. Get in touch with our friendly team to learn more about bifold uPVC windows and why they might be an excellent choice for your Auckland home!