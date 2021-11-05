Duoplus Providing Online Marketing for iTrade.net

AUCKLAND

Duoplus are delighted to begin promoting iTrade.net online for their Job management Software for Tradespeople.

iTrade job management software is perfect for trademen of all types including electricians, plumbers, locksmiths, alarm technicians, aircon and heatpump installers, and so on.

iTrade has exceptional functionality for an amazing price, working with one man bands right through to large corporate trade firms with multiple teams of staff. iTrade is one of the few job management software services that can support unlimited tradies per client.

The software works on and offline and includes:

Job quoting

Invoicing

Job scheduling

Automated timesheets

Material and Supplier management

Integration with XERO

GPS and interactive maps

Signature capture

Worker analysis

Compliance Certificates

Customisation for customers, stock, suppliers, etc

Customisation for marketing purposes

Customisation for templates, recurring jobs, etc

Multiple currencies

Unbeatable features for an unbeatable price!

Tradies using iTrade pay $20 per month for their first 7 field staff, with each additional field staff costing $10 each per month - and one man bands are always FREE!

Office staff are also always FREE, and because they want you to get the job done right first time every time, this is not a tiered pricing/features app. All features are always available to all users.

iTrade is not a cutdown or basic system by any means. They simply want to deliver the best software service for the best price.

It's not complicated

iTrade frequently get told that their software is the most simple, easy to use system for tradies, even when the workers are not technology minded. That’s because iTrade was built and tested by tradesmen before being released to the public.

Duoplus are providing Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Google Ads and Facebook Ads in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom, to generate highly targeted leads for iTrade and highlighting their 30 day free trial.

You can learn more about iTrade.net here, or Duoplus here.