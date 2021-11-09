Lite Energy gives back to the community

The green electricians have had great success with their giving back program over the past year.

For every job that Lite Energy completed in 2021, they have donated part of their income to a charity of their choice. Those charities included the National Wetlands Trust of New Zealand, Project Jonah New Zealand and the Native Forest Restoration Trust. All these three not for profits support the preservation and protection of the environment.

Lite Energy is raising awareness about the environmental issues that face our country and planet with their giving back program. They are hoping that they influence their clients to make a few small changes within their everyday lives that can contribute to the protection of our planet. The Wellington electricians use eco-friendly products for their installations to support households n their journey towards a more environmentally supportive home. We encourage people to install LED lights, and heat pumps and ventilation systems that are environmentally friendly.

If you would like to work together with an electrician that puts great importance on the environment, get in touch with Lite Energy. Our friendly team can offer eco-friendly solutions that will make your home environmentally friendly.

