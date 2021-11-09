Auckland businesses receive economic support packages from the government

Companies affected by the higher alert levels across New Zealand get vouchers from the government for business advice.

As some parts of the country are still affected by restrictions, the government announced a boost of payments to support struggling businesses. Small to medium firms can now get advice and help from Media Giant, who is part of the Regional Business Partners programme. This is a proven network of experienced advisors who are able to recommend tailored solutions for businesses affected by the COVID restrictions.

As an SEO and digital marketing company, Media Giant is able to offer support for businesses with their websites and online presence, which is so important in the times when face to face contact is reduced. Our company has worked together with businesses during the last lockdown and has received great feedback for their support. We are able to optimise your website for usability and ensure that you are found on Google when people search for your industry.

Businesses are able to receive a maximum of $7,000 through this support. To learn more about this opportunity, contact the friendly Media Giant team or fill out our online form, and we will be happy to help you!