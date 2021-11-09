Innovative Window Design from Eco Tauranga uPVC Joinery Supplier

Windows are a crucial component of any home, with many important functions—and Eco Tauranga has a product that will make your windows do their job better than ever before. The Tilt & Turn window is an innovative design that allows windows to be configured for ventilation and security simultaneously.

Eco Tauranga is a Kiwi-owned and operated company bringing uPVC joinery to New Zealand. The Tilt & Turn window is a highlight of their product range. It can tilt inwards at the top for an opening of 100mm which allows fresh air to come into a room with the security of a gap that’s not big enough for a person or pet to get in or out. It can also open fully like a door, from hinges at the side. This allows more airflow at times when you want to bring the outdoors in.

In addition to their unique and highly functional design, Tilt & Turn windows have the advantage of being constructed from uPVC, a product already in very common use in Europe and North America where their joinery must stand up to heat and cold. It is strong, long-lasting, low-maintenance, and an effective thermal barrier. It contributes to the energy efficiency of a home by keeping temperatures even. It also serves as a barrier to sound, making homes warmer and quieter.

To find out more about Tilt & Turn windows or any other part of their uPVC range, get in touch with the Eco Tauranga team. Their wide product range includes both windows and doors, and they supply and install throughout the Bay of Plenty region.