Voice of cycling documentary coming to New Zealand

A documentary covering the life of amateur cyclist turned global broadcaster Phil Liggett who covered forty-eight Tours de France and fifteen Olympic Games becoming widely known as the international voice of cycling, is coming to New Zealand.

Created by the filmmakers behind MAMIL (Middle Aged Men In Lycra), the 110-minute feature documentary, The Voice of Cycling, tracks Liggett’s life story and offers an insight into his dedication to his much-loved sport of cycling and passion for wildlife conservation.

It has received rave reviews around the world after its world premiere at last year’s Adelaide Film Festival and Sue Thompson from Demand Film NZ says she can’t wait for kiwi audiences to see the film.

“You don’t have to be a cycling fan to appreciate the movie,” she said. “Phil has seen it all, and told us about it with passion, knowledge and his trademark wit. As much as anyone, he has shaped the way the world sees cycling, but the film has so many layers and although cycling is at its core it covers so much ground.”

“It showcases many different aspects and periods of Phils life including his charitable work to raise money to help fight the poaching of Rhinos on the doorstep of his home in South Africa and his thoughts about being deceived by Lance Armstrong.”

Seventy eight year old Liggett was last in New Zealand in early 2016 for the Ricoh Legends of Cycling dinner organised by John McKenzie from enthuse media & events where he appeared alongside three time Tour de France champion American Greg LeMond and New Zealand’s most successful professional cyclist Julian Dean.

“I loved coming out to New Zealand and it’s great the documentary is now going to be shown there,” Liggett said.

“I feel incredibly lucky and grateful, that I turned my hobby into a way of life. It wasn’t until we started scanning the archives that I was really aware how full my life has been and how privileged I have been to be a part of this wonderful sport and pastime of cycling.”

The documentary was filmed over 18 months before the Covid pandemic gripped the world across three continents synonymous with Phil’s life, starting at his homes in South Africa and the UK, then taking in the Tour de France before finishing in Australia with filming in Melbourne and Adelaide.

The film is being bought into New Zealand by Demand Film in association with enthuse media & events and Ride Holidays.

It is showing in Dunedin at Rialto on Monday 29 November, at The Roxy in Wellington on Wednesday the 1st of December, in Christchurch at Hoyts Riccarton and at Hoyts Te Awa the Base in Te Rapa on Monday 6 December and at the Suter Gallery in Nelson on Tuesday 7 December.

