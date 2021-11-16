Get your Racetech seats from our distributors in Australia!

You can explore Racetech seats and products in 13 store locations across the whole of Australia.

Now that Covid restrictions are easing and retail stores are opening in many regions across the country, it is an excellent time to take a look at Racetech products at our distributors. With stores in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania and South Australia stocking Racetech products, no matter where you are located in the country, you can easily get your hands on our high-quality solutions.

You can find our products at the following distributors in Australia:

Brown Davis Automotive: 47 Holloway Drive, Bayswater, VIC

PBR Distributions: 51 Tradelink Road, Hillcrest, QLD

Racer Industries: 75 Norwell Rd, Norwell, QLD

Adam Holt Industries: 40 Francis Street, Portland, VIC

JSW Powersports, 3 Ereton Drive, Arundel, QLD

Fridays Jetskis: 11 Saltaire Way, Port Kennedy, WA

Brown Davis Automotive: Unit 2/45 Prindiville Drive, Wangara, WA

V-Sport: Unit 46/70 Holbeche Road, Arndell Park, NSW

International Karting Distributors: 4 Pullman Place, Emu Plains, NSW

Ringswandl Motorsport: 99-101 St Leonards Rd St Leonards, TAS

JAM Motorsport Shop: 543 Dukes Highway, Tailem Bend, SA

Speed Pro: 11 Airlie Ave, Dandenong, VIC

All Racetech products are made with driver safety, comfort and performance in mind. Our world-famous race seats are designed and made in New Zealand with back-mounting capability, FIA homologation, a range of sizes, deep shoulders and head restraints, making them stand out from our competitors. We have a range of other race products like harnesses, window nets and steering wheels to get you racing fast in Australia!

If you prefer shopping online, then explore our website, where you can browse and purchase our products from the comfort of your home! If you have any questions about our race seats and products, get in touch with us, and we will be happy to help out in any way we can!