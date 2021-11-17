NZ Leadership is partnering with KidsCan for 2022

NZ Leadership is proud to announce we will be partnering with the amazing team at KidsCans to support senior leaders within the charity. Our focus will be on enhancing some of the leadership tools, tips and techniques they already have and grow the leadership potential across the organisation.

NZ Leadership is delighted to support the community and children within New Zealand and is looking forward to playing a part in the charity’s growth. KidsCan is helping Kiwi kids affected by poverty by providing necessary items, such as food, clothing and health products to schools and early childhood centres across the country. As New Zealand’s leading charity dedicated to helping children affected by hardship, KidsCan is looking forward to learning about how to be a better leader in a charity setting.

The NZ Leadership team will work together with senior management and other groups across the not-for-profit organisation sharing with them a range of leadership frameworks and how they can be used for the charity’s success. We are proud to be part of the team providing practical solutions to today’s real problems and cannot wait to see how many more lives will be impacted by the charity’s work in the future.

If you would like to learn more about our partnership with KidsCan or would like to improve your own leadership strategy, get in touch with the NZ Leadership team or explore our website!