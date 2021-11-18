Commercial carpet cleaners available from Proquip

The range of carpet cleaners from Proquip offer excellent solutions for commercial businesses with carpets that get regularly dirty.

With a variety of products from small carpet spotting machines to large area carpet cleaning machines, every business is sure to find an excellent solution they are looking for. We have walk-behind carpet extractors and high-pressure carpet machines available that are designed for deep cleaning on heavily soiled carpets. These are even able to remove stubborn carpet stains, such as red wine and blood.

Most of our carpet cleaners can be fitted with instant hot water heaters to even further increase their cleaning effectiveness. Proquip also has self-contained machines available that are fitted with a carpet agitation brush, which encourages deep cleaning for commercial grade carpets.

The Numatic Vacuum is a standout in our product range with extremely high capacity and powerful performance capabilities. This vacuum is excellent for commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning while also being able to be used for hard floor, wet or dry pickup facilities.

Visit our website to explore our wide variety of carpet cleaners, and get in touch with our friendly team to find out more about the many benefits that the different brands and cleaners can offer you.