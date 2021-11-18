Visit the dental hygienist at Real Dentistry

Stay on top of your oral health by booking an appointment with the friendly dental hygienist at Real Dentistry.

Regularly getting your teeth cleaned by a professional dental hygienist will prevent bacteria buildup and significantly reduce the likelihood of you getting gum diseases, such as gingivitis or periodontitis. At Real Dentistry, we recommend that you visit a dental hygienist at least twice a year to prevent any underlying issues from forming.

The dental hygienist will use special tools to clean away bacteria and calculus buildup around the teeth and under the gums during your appointment. They will give you some tips and tricks about how you can further improve your at-home oral health routine and ensure that there won’t be any significant issues with your teeth. We take a preventative approach, so you won’t have to visit the dentist with painful teeth and gums.

We will suggest some changes that you could make to your lifestyle, such as flossing more regularly or using a specific toothbrush and toothpaste to maximise your oral health routine at home. Book an appointment with the friendly dental hygienist at Real Dentistry to keep on top of your oral health.