Get your home ready for summer entertaining with a house exterior clean from Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

This is a great time of year for exterior house cleaning says Rotorua’s leading washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Summer is just around the corner; the time of year when all you can think about is spending as much time outside as possible. But after a long winter and spring rains, our outdoor areas can look a little worse for wear with dirt, debris, mould and algae build-up.

Exterior Washing Services offer a variety of exterior cleaning services to increase the beauty of your home this summer by removing dirt, mould, mildew and algae from your property.

“An exterior wash is not only important for maintaining your property’s curb appeal but it can also help protect it from the harshness of Mother Nature,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Summer is the perfect time for an exterior house repaint due to the warmer weather making drying easier. The expert team at Exterior Washing Services offers pre-paint washes.

A pre-paint wash removes all dirt and debris from the surface using a low-pressure wash. A sterilisation method is then utilized to exterminate any remaining moss, algae, mould and lichen while being gentle on the surrounding environment.

“Keeping the exterior part of your home clean for summer may be time-consuming if you do it yourself but it is a very quick process if you choose a good washing service,” says Johnny.

Have you looked at your gutters lately? Chances are that they are a fill of debris and algae. Summer winter is the perfect time to have them all thoroughly cleaned out and inspected for any damage or leaks. Leaking gutters and blocked gutters can cause considerable damage to your home.

Having a deck, patio or fence that is not cleaned regularly can cause problems for your home. Not only does it look bad, but it can get damaged from weather and other elements causing it to be a health hazard.

“Our exterior cleaning service quickly removes dirt and grime while giving your house a fresh and clean look,” adds Johnny.

As the temperatures heat up, it’s a good time to call Exterior Washing Services and arrange a booking as soon as you can. That way, you can be sure that your home will remain looking spotless throughout the season.

If your home or business needs some exterior washing services, Exterior Washing Services are the experts to call on 021 150 6361

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA