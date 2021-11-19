Top things to do in the Nelson Tasman region with the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

Nelson is a beautiful and scenic city. It's also a great place to holiday, offering lots of things to do and see, and is easy to get around in. Whether you're staying or just passing through, the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge has put together a list of attractions you should check out while you're there.

“Nelson offers an array of outdoor and fun things to do for both the first-time visitor and return visitor alike,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

Now that the warmer weather is here makes the perfect time to take to the water. And what better way to explore the stunning Able Tasman National Park than paddling around in a kayak. Make your way through the calm waters of New Zealand most gorgeous coastline.

Take your pick of picture-perfect deserted beaches and explore the lush native forest. Watch on as fur seals, sea birds, dolphins and blue penguins play amongst the waves.

Experienced hikers will be right at home in the Nelson Tasman region. Explore the second largest National Park in New Zealand, Kahurangi National Park as it offers up wild wilderness, flowing rivers and jagged peaks. “A stunning natural playground, the Kahurangi National Park is a truly special place and one of the most beautiful and diverse national parks in New Zealand,” comments Stacie.

For those ready for an even bigger challenge should hike the stunning alpine ranges of the Nelson Lakes National Park. But be warned, this is not for the faint of heart. For those that want more of an easy stroll, this national park also has easy lakeside walking tracks

Visit New Zealand’s oldest pub! Established all the way back in 1850, Moutere Inn is just 30 minutes drive from Nelson. Steeped in history, this perfect spot to grab a hearty meal.

History buffs and car lovers will be enthralled with Nelson Classic Car Museum. This museum has over 150 iconic cars from more than 100 years of driving. “This is an inside activity in Nelson, it is great to visit with kids or on a rainy day,” advises Stacie.

You won't want to miss out on all that this beautiful place has to offer! Make sure you select the centrally located Century Park Motor Lodge as your accommodation choice.

