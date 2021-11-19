What to do when you have been hacked – Canda explains

The New Zealand cybersecurity specialist supports the protection of personal and organisational data and raises awareness about what to do when you have been hacked.

If your business has experienced a cyber security incident, it is important to let people know what’s going on and how it could affect them. Communicating with your staff, customers, and the public is essential for managing the breach, even though you might want to hide the incident from the world. Make a plan to communicate ahead of time and manage the incident easier.

As a private individual, make sure you change your password and let your online friends know that they shouldn’t open any links if they have gotten a message from you. There are also several online tools that you can use to determine whether your email or phone number has been subjected to any breaches and what steps you can take to prevent further issues.

