Luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge wins best motel at Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence.

Leading Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge adds another trophy to the cabinet as it picks up the Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence for Best Motel.

“We are tremendously honoured and excited to have received the Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence for Best Motel,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

This is the 24th time the awards have been held and it saw a record number of entries this year. This also is the first time the awards have been open to the whole industry, not just members of Hospitality NZ, so competition was fierce.

The awards were presented at an event in Wellington last night and live-streamed to a number of other venues around the country.

Facing stiff competition from many quality motels across the country, the best motel recognises excellence in motel accommodation that provide a sense of place and comfort for guests and are also an integral part of their local business community.

“This award represents our teams' hard work and commitment to achieving excellence in guest service and satisfaction,” comments Stacie.

The Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence acknowledges businesses and individuals in 17 categories throughout the accommodation and food and beverage sectors for their work and commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

The friendly team at Century Park Motor Lodge, pride itself on how we look after their guests and in the services that they offer. “Everything we do here at Century Park Motor Lodge aims to ensure exceptional customer service and flexibility towards our guests' unique wants and needs,” adds Stacie.

If you need Nelson accommodation, come see what makes Century Park Motor Lodge award-winning. Century Park Motor Lodge has a range of spacious and well-appointed rooms ideal for families, couples, corporate travellers, and independent travellers.

Whether it be business or pleasure, make Century Park Motor Lodge your Nelson accommodation choice. Century Park Motor Lodge welcomes you with luxury accommodation and genuine kiwi hospitality. There is no better place to stay in Nelson than Century Park Motor Lodge.

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

64 3 546 6197

0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA