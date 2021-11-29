Networking Is Key For Those Entering The Job Market

It’s a competitive world out there for those looking for work. Even individuals with a university degree or highly specialised trade skills can struggle getting a foot in the door. While a well-written CV, good interview skills, and a tenacity to keep applying for jobs are all good and necessary, many new entrants into the job market fail to fully utilise a valuable resource – their network.

Although most people are familiar with business networking, many assume that it’s something that’s only applicable for entrepreneurs or established professionals who want to broaden their scope. Few, however, realise the importance of developing a good network even upon, if not before, entering the job market as a ‘traditional’ employee.

There are various ways to build a strong network, including signing up for local networking events or participating in university alumni proceedings. Those seeking employment would also do well to actively engage on social media sites and follow and connect with people working in their industry of choice. A more immediate and accessible means of networking includes drawing on the relationships one already has with friends, family, and general acquaintances, as they could very easily prove the missing connection between the job seeker and their future employer.

The key, though, is to approach networking not with a mentality of “What can others do for me”, but rather “What can I do for others?” Even young job market entrants have something of value to offer others, and placing themselves in positions where these assets can be seen and utilised can open various doors to either employment or further connections that can lead to employment down the line. This is because when connections are built on service and genuine interest and care, it becomes far easier to find people who are willing to put a job seeker’s name forward for a position.