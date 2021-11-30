Hitachi Heat Pumps Now Available Through North Shore Electricians Jenco Electrical

AUCKLAND

North Shore Auckland electricians, Jenco Electrical have recently added Hitachi Heat Pumps to the products and services they have available.

Jenco Electrical (0800 453 626) are Registered Master Electricians based on the North Shore of Auckland, and provide electrical services throughout Auckland Central, West Auckland, South Auckland and the North Shore. They provide for all of your residential and commercial electrical needs: electrical maintenance, repairs, full or partial rewires, new builds, switchboards, kitchen and bathroom renovations, commerical fit-outs and lighting, or simply testing and tagging... it's no problem for Jenco.

Jenco Electrical also provide Auckland with leading heat pump and air conditioning technicians. They install all quality brands of heat pump and air conditioning units, and have added Hitachi due to the value for money that Hitachi represent.

Hitachi are well known as "NZ's Affordable Premium Heat Pump Brand." The Hitachi 3.2kW and 6.0kW (heating) S Series Hitachi Heat Pumps come with a highly regarded Consumer Recommendation. Their 3.2kW Heat Pump has received a massive 5-star heating rating ensuring fantastic energy efficiency.

Jenco pride themselves on being different from other electricians. From day one it’s been their mission to put their customers first.

"It’s the little things which count, such as: turning up on time, treating your home with respect, or putting a drop cloth down to minimise mess. It’s these things we pride ourselves on – and after 10 years in business in Auckland, we’ve built a strong reputation with our customers through unmatched customer service, constant professionalism, and getting it right first time!"

So if you're not sure which heat pump you need, call Jenco to request a free on-site consultation. They'll come to your home or business, assess the area you need the heat pump to service, and give you their recommendation of the best heat pumps that will suit your needs.