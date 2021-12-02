Radical SR10 takes the next step in motorsport performance on tour

Star driving team take new Radical SR10 to the regions

Radical Sports Cars NZ has confirmed a five-stop north-south tour to celebrate the arrival of the high performance SR10 track car.

Radical NZ’s Greg Brinck says the tour will bring the new model to the race enthusiasts and he has assembled an all-star driver team to demonstrate the capabilities of the SR10, the most powerful Radical yet.

“We are celebrating Radical’s first year of operation in New Zealand – and what better way to do so than with a road tour to show people the new SR10?”

Targeted at track-day enthusiasts, motorsport ‘driver club’ members and racers, the SR10 delivers class-leading power (316 kW) and torque (518 Nm) in a track-specific chassis and full ‘aero’ body; the whole package weighing in at around 725 kg. Its standing-start 0-100 km/h time is 2.4 seconds.

The launch tour starts at Manfeild outside Feilding on December 6.

Former World Superbike Championship star Aaron Slight and V8 Supercar star Greg Murphy – a four time Bathurst 1000 winner – will be on hand at the first event to showcase the SR10.

From there the tour heads to Christchurch, Timaru and Highlands Park in the South Island. Experienced circuit racers Tom Alexander and Paul Blomquist will join Slight to demonstrate the SR10 at southern events. The 2021 launch tour concludes at Taupo on December 16.

Brinck says there will be a separate event at the Hampton Downs – the NZ home of the Radical brand – in 2022. Radical is also the sponsor of the 2022 New Zealand Sportscar Championship.

“The tour is a unique opportunity to see the SR10 up close and experience its performance.

There has already been strong interest from many parts of New Zealand. It’s important that we bring the new car out to show enthusiasts and prospective buyers.”

Current Covid-19 restrictions prevent customers from flying into Auckland and travelling to launch events at Hampton Downs.

Those keen to attend can register interest by email at greg@radicalsportscarsnz.co.nz

Dates:

Manfeild (Feilding) December 6 from 5.45pm

Christchurch - December 9 From 5.45pm

Timaru - December 10 from 4.00pm

Highlands (Cromwell) December 12 from 2.00pm; presentation and hot laps the following day. Test Drives by prior appointment.

Taupo December 16 from 5.00pm