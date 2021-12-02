Perceptive team expands after a significant year of growth

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive, has welcomed in four new hires across its research, software and data scientist teams after a significant year of growth and expansion to its offerings.

“With a raft of new clients coming on board this year and significant growth in the demand for optimised brand research and analytics we’ve made it a priority to hire new talent across the teams to keep up the momentum as we enter the New Year,” says Perceptive’s Managing Director, Daniel Shaw.

Tina Ghaleban joins Perceptive as a Data Scientist, from realestate.co.nz and will be in charge of bolstering the company’s analytics and data science capabilities.

“Perceptive is doing such interesting work right now, utilising the latest in technology and customer monitoring techniques.

I’m really looking forward to hitting the ground running and expanding the already well established analytical and data science capabilities within the team,” says Ghaleban.

Working closely with Tina and the Data Science team, Crystal Sun, previously a software developer at Theta and Southern Cross Health Society joins as a Junior Software Developer in December 2021.

“We are excited to have Crystal with us. She is a bright individual who comes with great references, passion to help others and solid experience in automated testing and software development.,” says Perceptive’s Technical Team Lead, Dmitry Polubentsev,"

Finally, joining the research team this month is Auckland University Graduate, Francesca O’Neil, and Lily Henwood who has moved from a position as a CX Analyst in the Customer Monitor team to a Research Analyst position.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Perceptive as we expand the capabilities of our teams and the work we do.

I’m really looking forward to working alongside both Francesca and Lily who each bring a unique set of skills to our research team.

We’ll continue to keep growing in the New Year and I look forward to announcing some new Senior hires to our team very soon,” says Perceptive’s Head of Research, Rachael Weaver.

Since its inception, Perceptive has delivered exceptional work for a range of all-star clients such as Xero, TradeMe, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Brother, TSB and more.

With a renewed focus on adaptation plans, human resources and customer needs, Perceptive says it will continue to expand its capabilities to provide its clients with the best customer research and analysis available.

“Despite disruptions due to COVID-19, it’s been an incredibly productive time for our team and the research industry. We are thrilled to be hiring fresh new talent across our teams and are confident that the emerging skill sets will add a new and valuable dynamic to Perceptive as a whole.”

