Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas with pampering packages from Hamilton's leading beauty salon, Unique Skin and Body.

Looking for a gift that offers both luxury and value? Well, look no further. This holiday, give the gift of relaxation with a package from Hamilton’s leading beauty salon, Unique Skin and Body.

The friendly team at Unique Skin and Body have put together two amazing packages that will make for the perfect gift this Christmas.

First up is the Unique Angelic Glow package. This enticing package includes a Refresher Work Out Facial that will have your skin feeling silky soft and feeling rejuvenated.

You will be in a state of pure bliss with a Heavenly Scalp Massage and FREE Neck and Shoulder Massage. Feel all your troubles and worries simply melt away, as Unique Skin and Body expert masseuse work on your scalp, neck and shoulder. “All you have to do is sit back, relax and let us work our magic,” says Unique Skin and Beauty owner and operator Lynne French.

This package also comes with a FREE Lash/Brow Tint and Shape that will have your lash and brows looking picture perfect. Additionally, this package comes with a FREE Herbal Tea which you can sip on in Unique Skin and Body’s Relax Room.

The Unique Angelic Glow package is valued at $199, but Unique Skin and Body are offering it at a very special price. You can get the Unique Angelic Glow package for just $99.

The second special Christmas packed on offer from Unique Skin and Body is the Unique Divine Indulgence package. “This package has been designed to offer the ultimate relaxation and pampering experience,” says Lynne.

There is no better indulgence than a Hot Stone Full Body Massage. Therapeutic full body massage utilizing the healing power of The Hot Stone to melt away tension and relieve pain in muscles, joints, and tendons. “This promotes relaxation, improved circulation and a deep-down sense of wellbeing,” adds Lynne.

Give your face the pampering it deserves with a Skin Hydrating Work Out Facial. This facial will have your skin feeling all soft, supple and hydrated. You will be sure to get compliments on your glowing skin.

This package also comes with a FREE Warm Oil Salt Back Scrub. This Warm Oil Salt Back Scrub has been created to alleviate upper body tension with a deeply relaxing and cleansing treatment, that will nourish your skin.

A FREE Heavenly Scalp Massage and FREE Herbal Tea in Unique Skin and Body’s Relax Room is also part of this wonderful Unique Divine Indulgence package. This amazing package is valued at $299 but Unique Skin and Body are offering it for just $150.

Contact Unique Skin and Body Hamilton

info@uniqueskinandbody.co.nz

+64 7-856 6057

87 Grey St, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216, New Zealand

https://www.facebook.com/UniqueSkinandBody/

