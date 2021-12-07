Thorndon Orthodontics is opening its doors in February 2022

The smile specialist located in the heart of Wellington is launching in early 2022 to support people of all ages in aligning their teeth.

The family-friendly specialist is in an extremely convenient location near schools and workplaces, allowing you to get the smile you have always wanted with convenience. Our services include early treatment, braces, adult orthodontics and aligners, ensuring that you find the exact solution that you are looking for. We ensure that your child’s orthodontic problems are diagnosed early on and any treatment started in time to avoid more complications. We also support the teeth alignment of adults through braces and aligners.

We follow a simple process, which starts with an initial consultation, where we closely assess the features of your face, smile, teeth, and bite and take records, such as photos and radiographs, to come up with the ideal treatment plan. Once this has been agreed upon, you can start with your personalised treatment and enjoy the benefits that our friendly clinic has to offer you.

Thorndon Orthodontics is looking forward to supporting the Wellington community in their teeth alignment journey. Get in touch with us today to learn more about our practice and visit our website!